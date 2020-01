Uber is stepping up its safety measures for riders and drivers.

The company rolled out a new "four digit PIN" safety feature this week.

Each driver and rider will be given a four-digit personal identification number that they will enter into their phones to verify it is the correct Uber.

In a statement, Uber said, “This new feature will provide peace of mind that you are getting into the right vehicle.”

