Unattended cooking led to Danville house fire

No one was hurt in a house fire in Danville blamed on unattended cooking.

Danville Fire responded to the fire on Parkland Drive about 1 p.m. Thursday. They found smoke showing from the outside, where all the residents were gathered.

The fire had started on the kitchen stove and moved to the cabinets. Crews say the home received moderate fire damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the house.

The residents will stay with family for the time being.

