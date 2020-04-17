Unemployment benefits now available for Virginia independent contractors, gig workers

One month ago, Brian Holt was a very busy man. Some days he conducted the orchestra at First Roanoke Church. Others, he taught private music lessons, or acted as the musical director for country singer Adam Rutledge.

Then coronavirus came to town.

"I went from working way too many hours every single week, to working no hours," said Holt.

As an independent contractor, Holt hasn't been eligible for unemployment benefits.

That's about to change. State officials announced gig workers, independent contractors, and others not traditionally covered by unemployment will be able to apply for benefits, starting Friday night.

"We've expanded our eligibility," said Dr. Megan Healy, Virginia's highest ranking workforce officer, and a member of Gov. Ralph Northam's cabinet.

The expansion is courtesy of the Federal CARES Act, signed into law on March 27th. Healy says the state needed the three weeks since the act was passed to figure out how to roll out the expanded benefits. "It is complicated," she said, "because it's a formula we've never used, it's a technology we've never used at the employment commission."

Healy said the Commonwealth has also been waiting on guidance from the Federal Government.

Virginians should be able to apply for these new benefits starting Friday night. In order to access PUA applications, Healy says you must first be denied regular unemployment

"After we've denied them, they're moved to a new system," she said. "That's when you'd upload your supplemental information: tax records, profit-loss statements, 1099's."

Healy says anyone who has already been denied should have received a text message or phone call with instructions, and if they complete their PUA applications soon, they should be able to access these benefits by next week.

In total, officials estimate nearly 75,000 Virginians have been denied unemployment benefits since this crisis began. They say many may now be eligible for PUA funds.

"I think that that's wonderful news for anyone who's an independent contractor, said Brian Holt, who plans on applying. It's a lifeline, he says, during a difficult time.

