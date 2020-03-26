Unemployment rate soars, has local impact

Change is present everywhere.

The streets are less crowded with more people staying home.

But home can't house some jobs that aren't done on a computer.

Closed signs and stop signs become more prevalent by the hour.

"There are some people who don't seem hopeful," said Peggy Darr with Express Employment.

Over 3 million people nationwide are currently without a steady income. Places like Virginia Career Works and Express Employment are seeing folks from all walks of life.

"That's kind of where we like to step in and let people know, right now, we're trying to get you a job, this moment, it may not be a permanent job, but it is some income coming in," said Darr.

"There's a lot of stuff that we don't know. We are seeing some legislation that could change some things, but we don't know exactly what that's gonna look like," said Brad Stephens with Virginia Career Works.

A week ago employment agencies were getting the "what if" question. While that's still valid, the question has more so shifted to "what now?"

There are options, but it's just a matter of reaching out..

"Our phones are pretty overwhelmed so we do recommend you go online first," said Stephen.

The actual numbers are still getting figured out here in Roanoke as far as how many people are without work.

It's easy to feel hopeless, but change is everywhere, and change isn't always bad.

"We have hope and we want to continue to give them hope, so we'll just continue doing what we're doing, everyday," said Darr.

