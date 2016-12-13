Advertisement

Unique sweet treats make way to Salem

(WDBJ)
By Bianca Holman
Published: Dec. 13, 2016 at 6:43 PM EST
Champloo Desserts doesn’t just scoop ice cream, it uses a frozen surface to roll homemade cream with favorite fix ins like graham cracker, strawberry, and chocolate to make works of art. The rolled ice cream technique is originally from Thailand, where it is a popular street food.

Three friends and owners Hoang Hguyen, Nguyen Khanh Ha and Hog De Bui say business has been great since opening recently, with younger and older residents from the community.

"We use the motto, eat with your eyes and also eat with your stomach," Co-owner Hoang Nguyen said. "It's a very obscure look to ice cream, but as well a very traditional taste."

The shop lives up to its name Champloo, which means gumbo or mix in Japanese. In addition to their unique handmade ice cream, Champloo also offers boba tea from Taiwan, flan from France and coffee from Vietnam.

The friends say they hope to add more desserts from around the world in the future.

