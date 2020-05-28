United Way NRV drive-thru breakfast, donate to a frontline worker

Start your day off the right way Friday with a breakfast that gives back.

The United Way of the New River Valley is hosting its sixth annual drive-thru breakfast.

Folks were busy Thursday preparing bags that will be filled with goodies from a pastry to a hot breakfast biscuit.

New this year, you can donate a bag to a local first responder or healthcare worker.

“We wanted to show our deep, deep appreciation for everything that they do for our community and especially right now, they deserve it,” said spokesperson Autumn Waish.

100 percent of your donation will go back to the United Way. You must preorder your bags online and pick them up Friday at the Holiday Inn at 99 Bradley Dr. NW in Christiansburg across from the NRV Mall. The drive-thru is from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Preorder your bag here.

