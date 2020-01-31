United Way announces regional partnership to improve early childhood education in the Roanoke Valley

Young children love to learn and play, and their natural curiosity is part of the reason shaping their minds from an early age is so important.

WDBJ7 photo

“85 percent of the brain development occurs within the birth of five years,” said Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni.

United Way Director of Early Learning Strategies Vivien McMahon says the barriers to early childhood education are high for many underprivileged families in the Roanoke Valley and beyond.

“It should be regardless of socio-economic status that we are providing these opportunities for all children.”

That’s why the United Way, Smart Beginnings of Greater Roanoke, Total Action for Progress, and more than 100 regional public and private pre-school providers are partnering to launch 'Smart 2 Start.'

“None of [these providers] can serve all of the children by themselves, so they have agreed to come together and work collaboratively so that we can find a way to serve more children, more efficiently together,” said McMahon.

Funded in-part by a preschool development grant from the state, 'Smart 2 Start' is streamlining the application process for parents.

Now all they have is fill out one application and select their preferred locality: Roanoke City or County, Salem, Botetourt, Craig, or Franklin Counties.

Kids will then be paired with a public or private preschool that best suits their family’s needs.

It will ensure fewer children are stuck on waitlists at some schools while publicly-funded seats remain vacant at other schools.

“The investments that we make during the first five years of life will make the greatest impact for families and also for our society overall,” said United Way of Roanoke Valley CEO Abby Hamilton.

To apply to preschool through 'Smart 2 Start' or learn more about the program click here.

