United Way of Roanoke Valley grants emergency funding to area non-profits

United Way of Roanoke Valley announced Friday the recipients of its first round of funding related to the pandemic.

The COVID-19 Community Response Fund will disperse a combined $60,000 to eight nonprofit organizations in the first phase:

- Feeding SWVA: $15,000 for emergency food and meal assistance

- Local Office on Aging: $15,000 for meals and hygiene supplies for senior citizens

- LEAP: $7,500 for fresh food assistance

- ARCH Roanoke: $5,500 for food, hygiene supplies, emerging unmet needs

- KIDS SOAR: $5,000 for meals

- Roanoke Area Ministries: $3,400 for food, hygiene supplies, emerging unmet needs

- YMCA of Franklin County: $4,600 for employment

- Faith Network of Franklin County: $4,000 for food, hygiene supplies, emerging unmet needs

Recipients were chosen after review by a group of volunteer community members. Applications were considered from 12 organizations, totaling $152,400 in requests for funding.

“We are grateful for the community leaders across our region for coming together as part of this team to thoughtfully guide these decisions and determine how to best maximize available resources to do the most good,” said Abby Hamilton, president & CEO of United Way of Roanoke Valley. “We’ve had to focus on what we know is urgently needed and where gaps exist, but also know our community’s needs will continue changing in the challenging weeks to come. We intend to be responsive to those needs, so our emergency fundraising efforts will continue.”



Phase 2 funding will begin in early June. Nonprofit organizations can apply through May 20.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

