United Way of Roanoke Valley seeking volunteers for Day of Action

United Way of Roanoke Valley is asking for volunteers for their annual Day of Action. The theme this year is B.E. United and features volunteer projects that benefit and engage the Roanoke Valley senior citizens.These projects take place over a few days, starting June 19th.

Due to COVID-19, many of the activities are virtual this year. United Way is looking for volunteers to help with their card collection for seniors, virtual talent show, and their interviews with elders project.

They also need in-person volunteers for next Friday, June 19th, to paint on the windows of nursing homes.

"This is a way for people to still be engaged and make an impact on their community and do something positive and really just give back in a way that is socially distant but still incredibly impactful," Michelle Darby, Vice President of Resource Development for the United Way of Roanoke Valley, said.

You can click here for more information on how to sign up.