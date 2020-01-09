United Way of Roanoke Valley selects new CEO

United Way of Roanoke Valley has a new CEO.

WDBJ7 photo

Abby Hamilton has been named the non-profit’s next permanent CEO.

She had been serving in an acting-CEO capacity since July. Before that she was the company’s vice president of community impact.

She says her first goal is to talk with people who rely on the United Way to see where they see room for improvement.

She says she also wants to encourage more community members to get involved with the non-profit.

“We are only as good as the community that supports us, and so it’s important for me to understand where the community is, to make sure that were lockstep in that whether you’re a donor, a volunteer, or you’re the people that we’re wanting to serve.”

Hamilton has 18 years of experience working with non-profits.

She succeeds Afira DeVries, who left United Way last year.

