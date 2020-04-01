United Way raising money for families and non-profits in need during COVID-19 pandemic

The United Way of the Roanoke Valley is collecting money to help families and non-profits in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

In just one week, the COVID-19 Community Response Fund has raised more than $56,000.

The United Way is asking anyone who can to help out.

“In times of crisis, the one thing that we can be assured of is that we are part of one community and the COVID-19 Community Response Fund gives us the ability, even from our own homes, to be able to help somebody right now,” said Abby Hamilton, the CEO of United Way of the Roanoke Valley.

The United Way of the New River Valley is collecting donations for a fund of its own, as well.

To donate to the Roanoke Valley location click here.

To donate to the New River Valley location click here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.