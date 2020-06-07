Churches across Roanoke Valley come together against racism and police brutality

Churches across the Roanoke Valley came together Saturday for a service that came as protests over George Floyd's death stretched into a second weekend.

Saturday was a day for everyone, no matter what race, gender, ethnicity or religious denomination, to come together to break what participants said are the chains of racism and police brutality, and build HOPE.

HOPE stands for "Heal Our People Everywhere."

Around twenty pastors from churches all over our hometowns spoke at the podium at First Baptist Church in Gainsboro Saturday with a specific word to pray on.

"For Justice, For Hope, For Peace, For Faith, those titles are very important to the unison of the whole community," said JoJo Friday, President of Sisters of Change.

One of the pastors who spoke was Roanoke's Police Chief, Sam Roman.

"I am calling you out, I am calling you out as a bystander to help break the back of racism," said Chief Roman.

Organizers say it was vital for Roanoke to see Chief and Pastor Roman's heart.

"He's first accountable to the lord, then his community and I think that is really encouraging for the people to see," said Charles Wilson Jr.

A moment of reflection. Understanding. Unity. and Prayer.

"Black Lives Matter, we're not saying all lives don't matter, but right now, black lives are in crisis."

