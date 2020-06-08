University of Lynchburg announces Aug. 12 reopening plan

The University of Lynchburg is setting its sights on a fall semester start date of August 12 to coincide with a gradual, phased return of employees over the summer.

The plan to bring back on-campus classes was announced Monday in a campuswide email from President Kenneth R. Garren and President-elect Alison Morrison-Shetlar. The school says the semester will finish on November 24 following a handful of days for final exams. This shift will eliminate fall break and extend the period between semesters.

The change is layout does not apply to graduate health sciences programs on a 12-month cycle, or to graduate programs that are regularly online. Students with clinical placements, those that are student-teaching, internships and athletics are allowed to return after Thanksgiving.

Fall classes will be offered in class and online, with a plan ready for all courses to move online should COVID-19 surge.

A full list of reopening procedures and guidelines can be viewed here.

Spring classes are slated to begin January 25, 2021.

