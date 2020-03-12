University of Lynchburg cancels all events in March

WDBJ7 photo
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 5:01 PM, Mar 12, 2020

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) - The University of Lynchburg has canceled all events through April 3 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The canceled events include:

  • Documentary Screening and Q&A: “The Lavender Scare”

    • Monday, March 16

  • Lecture by Dr. David K. Johnson: “The Lavender Scare: Homosecualtiy and the Presidential Politics from the Cold War to Pete Buttigieg”

    • Tuesday, March 17

  • Reading by Terrance Hayes

    • Wednesday, March 18

  • Climate Change: Educating Future Generations on the Challenges

    • Thursday, March 19

  • Concerto-Aria Concert

    • Friday, March 20

  • Faculty Recital: TBA

    • Monday, March 23

  • "Fake News" lecture by Dr. Mark Summers

    • Thursday, March 26

  • Curtain Call Cabaret

    • Friday, March 27

  • Curtain Call Cabaret

    • Saturday, March 28

    i>Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

 