University of Lynchburg cancels all events in March

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) - The University of Lynchburg has canceled all events through April 3 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The canceled events include:
- Documentary Screening and Q&A: “The Lavender Scare”
- Monday, March 16
- Lecture by Dr. David K. Johnson: “The Lavender Scare: Homosecualtiy and the Presidential Politics from the Cold War to Pete Buttigieg”
- Tuesday, March 17
- Reading by Terrance Hayes
- Wednesday, March 18
- Climate Change: Educating Future Generations on the Challenges
- Thursday, March 19
- Concerto-Aria Concert
- Friday, March 20
- Faculty Recital: TBA
- Monday, March 23
- "Fake News" lecture by Dr. Mark Summers
- Thursday, March 26
- Curtain Call Cabaret
- Friday, March 27
- Curtain Call Cabaret
- Saturday, March 28
