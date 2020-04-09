University of Lynchburg graduates some students early to help in pandemic

One local university held an early graduation for some of its students.

Students in the Doctor of Medical Science Program at the University of Lynchburg were a part of that.

Those who had completed all degree requirements by April 1 got the nod from the university.

Many of those students requested the early graduation to begin work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of those folks are already working in places such as New York and Chicago.

"They wanted to be able to step up and manage a team, they want to be on crisis management, they're part of instant command. Having these credentials, having the advanced knowledge puts them at the front of the line to be able to contribute at the highest levels," said Jeremy Welsh, Doctor of Medical Science Program director.

A total of 37 people graduated.

