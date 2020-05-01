University of Lynchburg looks to Fall 2020 for resuming on-campus classes

University of Lynchburg President, Dr. Kenneth R. Garren, said Friday that the "University plans to resume in-person teaching, learning, and residential life for the Fall 2020 semester."

An announcement on the University's website adds a task force is working to construct a handful of reopening plans and safe procedures.

President Garren went on to let the community know that the campus will operate differently when back. The article suggests a few of the protocols that could come as adjustments as:

"-continued social distancing for academic settings, residence halls, dining, offices, and events;

-screening, testing, and tracing protocols;

-student health and counseling services;

-continued deep-cleaning of all facilities; and

-COVID-19 kits for students, faculty, and staff that would include masks, hand sanitizer, and other supplies."

