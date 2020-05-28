University of Lynchburg to give funds to full-time spring undergrads

The University of Lynchburg will give money to all its full-time spring undergraduates.

Each full-time undergrad will get $350.

Pell Grant-eligible undergrads will get an additional $450.

Funding is provided through the CARES Act and some of the university's own funding.

They say the effort is to help care for their students.

"And then for work-study students that were high-need financial students, we will make them whole on the work-study they were unable to work," said Stephen Bright, vice president for business and finance. "We're also looking at graduate students that had stipends or work-study opportunities and making them whole as well."

They say they've also been able to retain all their employees at full compensation.

