University of Richmond President will perform online cello concert from home

University of Richmond President Ronald A. Crutcher has offered to perform on his cello during a noon performance from his home.

President Crutcher began studying the cello at 14 years old. Crutcher says music has always helped him to rise above the challenges and disappointments in his own life.

“This is a terribly challenging time for everyone. It is also a time filled with disappointment of various types, particularly for our graduating seniors,” Crutcher said. “It feels appropriate for me to share this with our community at this difficult moment.”

President Crutcher will perform two pieces, including the first movement of the Eccles Sonata in G minor and “The Swan”, which comes from “The Carnival of the Animals,” a musical suite by the French Romantic composer Charles-Camille Saint-Saëns. It was a favorite of Crutcher’s since he was a boy.

“It is a piece I love to play and that I frequently employ as I am warming up or practicing,” Crutcher said. “I hope it will provide some small measure of inspiration, encouragement, and comfort.”

The performance will be broadcasted on the University of Richmond's Facebook page through Facebook Live on April 17 at 12 p.m.

