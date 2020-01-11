University of Virginia School of Nursing receives $20M gift

The University of Virginia School of Nursing just received its largest gift ever. Pam Cipriano, dean of UVA School of Nursing, says they plan to use the money to help fund scholarships and increase diversity.

The nursing school just received $20 million from Bill and Joanne Conway. The gift will help a diverse set of future nursing students graduate debt-free.

The gift will fund scholarships over a 10 to 12 year period. It will primarily be used to help attract talented applicants to the university and ensure they graduate will minimal or no debt. It will also support the hiring of additional faculty members.

Cipriano discussed the important role nurses play. From being there during a person’s illness to their recovery, from birth to death, nurses play a role in all parts of our lives. With the gift, the school will establish satellite sites in Richmond and northern Virginia, expanding opportunities for nurses throughout the commonwealth to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.

“While all nurses are able to provide outstanding care, there is that extra level of comfort and relationship that occurs when we have a diverse workforce. So we want to do our part to make sure that we are preparing more nurses,” Cipriano said.

Cipriano stressed the importance of quality education on a nurse and says this large donation will help ensure that excellence continues.

