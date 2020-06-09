University of Virginia to give ‘welcome back’ kits to students

The University of Virginia says it will be providing all staff and students masks prior to the start of the fall semester.

UVA recently announced faculty and staff will receive two face masks, one gray and one black. In addition to masks, students will receive a full welcome back kit that contains a drawstring bag, hand sanitizer, and a tool to help open doors and press buttons without the use of fingers.

“When you think of the faculty and staff that we have, the number of employees that we have, we have an academical medical center," Director of Emergency Management John DeSilva said. "When we have everyone together in that area, we want to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible.”

In total this will cost the university just under $400,000.

