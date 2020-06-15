Unsettled weather continues for the rest of the week

An upper level low will slowly move south of our region before getting cut off from the main flow. This will keep the chance of showers and a few storms in the forecast through the week. Another area of high pressure will build in well to our north and east. The high will give us an easterly component to the wind which will set us in a cool air wedge. This wedge will keep temperatures below average for this time of year through the end of the week. By the time we head toward next weekend this weather set up will begin to break down. Flooding shouldn’t become a widespread issue, but it’s something we’ll have to watch. So here’s a look at your forecast for the upcoming week.

MONDAY

Mainly cloudy with areas of drizzle and a few showers throughout the day. High temperatures struggle to climb into the upper 60s.

TUESDAY

Cloudy conditions continue as we see mainly diurnal shower chances for the rest of the week. Meaning we’ll see showers mainly each afternoon. Highs climb into the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and we bring back the chance for an isolated thunderstorms as a little more instability begins to move back into the region. Highs rebound back into the mid 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy conditions continue with a few more afternoon showers and storms. Our highs close back in on 80.

FRIDAY

We should start to see a few more sunny breaks which will lead to another round of afternoon showers and storms. High 86.

WEEKEND

As of right now it looks like the heat and humidity will build back into the area with hazy sunshine. The heat and humidity will combined to trigger a few afternoon showers and storms. Our high temperature will climb back into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

RAINFALL THIS WEEK: As the low lingers to our south rainfall could shift to locations East of I-81. The Euro and GFS models are showing higher rainfall amounts from Monday through Wednesday in these locations. It looks like we could see between 1-3" of rain area wide with isolated higher amounts.

This is an ever changing and developing set up and it will evolve over the coming days.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.