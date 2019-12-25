Unusually warm Christmas tempts Roanokers outside

If you close your eyes, and think of Christmas, sunny and 60 degrees isn't what usually comes to mind. However, that's exactly what the residents of Roanoke woke up to Wednesday morning.

Across the region, it was more warm Christmas than white Christmas, conditions that were nice enough to tempt hundreds of residents and visitors alike outside. That includes Kate Holland, who's in town to see family, and decided to take a detour up to the Roanoke Star.

"The last time I was up here was 15 years ago, it's nice being up here again. It's got a lot of high school memories, college memories," she said.

Down on the Roanoke River Greenway, fishermen lined the banks, and bikers and hikers packed the trails.

"We're just enjoying the afternoon of Christmas, and thought we'd get outside cause it's so nice out," said Brittany Lane, who brought her family down for a walk.

While the day may have been warm, and the skies clear, Wednesday's weather was far from historic. The thermometer topped out at 56 degrees, a full 13 degrees short of the Christmas record, set way back in 1982.

However, historic or not, folks like Kate Holland says it'll be a Christmas to remember.

"Roanoke is my home town, and it's been a near and dear place in my heart," said Holland.