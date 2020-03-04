Update: Investigation into alleged abduction led police to homicide scene

A grisly discovery in a Roanoke City home over the weekend began with a report about an alleged abduction. Those are just a few of the new details revealed Wednesday on a double homicide investigation.

Sunday, police were called to this home on Queen Ann Drive in the Jamestown Place Apartments. Inside they found two people had been killed. As of Wednesday afternoon, no one has been charged in connection with their deaths.

It was at a home in the Jamestown Place Apartments in Roanoke City where police found the bodies of Eric Surface, 44 and April Barnicoat, 42. It was Sunday, just after 4:30 in the afternoon.

Police reported they had been called there for a well-being check.

But according to a search warrant obtained by WDBJ7, Roanoke police wrote the request for a well being check originally came from Vinton.

Vinton Police tell said Wednesday that their department was investigating an alleged abduction that was reported to have happened in Vinton. But the Chief of Police said he couldn't share any more details because of the ongoing criminal investigation.

When they arrived at this home on Queen Ann Drive Sunday, Roanoke police wrote in their warrant that they "obtained consent from a resident not on scene." They write that the two people they found inside the home, were found in "in two different rooms" and that both appeared "to have significant injuries."

Roanoke Police said they weren't yet able to confirm their cause of death. They took swabs in the hope and, according to the warrant, also took a phone and tape.

According to an online obituary, Surface is survived by two children, in addition to other family members. His funeral services are planned for Friday.