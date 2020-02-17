Utah mom calls 911 for help with baby formula

Police officers in Utah helped a mother who found herself without a way to feed her newborn baby in the middle of the night.

A Utah mom calls 911 to feed her hungry baby because she didn't have any formula. (CNN, KSL)

“I have no formula and I have no idea how to get formula to her and I’ve been calling neighbors and no one will answer,” Shannon Bird said in her call to 911.

She continues to tell the dispatcher that her milk suddenly dried up and that the newborn is her fifth child, but “this has never happened."

Bird’s other children were asleep and her husband was out of town, so she called 911 to ask for help.

Officers with Lone Peak Police Department answered the call to help the mother, even stopping at a convenience store to grab a gallon of milk, which they quickly learned would not help.

The officers headed to Walmart to pick up formula, the same kind one of the officers used to feed his newborn.

“I was not expecting them to go get that food for me,” Bird said.

She says that she was just hoping they would patrol the house while she picked up some formula.

“To this mom, this is a priority for her,” Officer Dave Ventrano with Lone Peak Police Department said.

The police spokesperson says this is the first time he has heard of a case like this in his 15 years of police work. He also applauds his fellow officers saying this case, while unique, is not much different than helping change a tire.

“It’s been about protect and serve. This is part of the serve. We’re here to serve the public,” Ventrano said.

Bird cannot thank her middle-of-the-night helpers enough.

“I had never been that frantic...” she said. “Thank you for helping people in situations where they can’t help themselves in emergencies.”

Copyright 2020 KSL via CNN. All rights reserved.