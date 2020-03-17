Utility disconnections suspended in Virginia for those affected by coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak means a break in having to worry about utilities being cut off.

The State Corporation Commission (SCC) has issued an order directing utilities it regulates, such as electric, natural gas, and water companies in Virginia, to suspend service disconnections for 60 days to provide immediate relief for any customer, residential and business, who may be financially impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Click here to read the entire order.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.