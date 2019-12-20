VA AG: "No legal effect" of 2nd Amendment Sanctuary resolutions

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has issued an advisory opinion concluding that the resolutions passed by localities across Virginia declaring themselves exempt from new gun safety laws that the General Assembly may enact have “no legal effect.”

Herring also concludes localities and local constitutional officers “cannot nullify state laws” and must follow gun violence prevention measures passed by the General Assembly.

Municipalities across the state have passed resolutions designed to let lawmakers know they don't want any laws that would infringe on Second Amendment rights. Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, and Democratics in state government have made gun control a goal of the 2020 General Assembly.

Herring issued this statement:

“When the General Assembly passes new gun safety laws they will be enforced, and they will be followed. These resolutions have no legal force, and they’re just part of an effort by the gun lobby to stoke fear,” said Attorney General Herring. “What we’re talking about are the kind of commonsense gun safety laws that Virginians voted for just a few weeks ago, like universal background checks to make sure that dangerous people aren’t buying guns. Too many Virginians have lost their lives to guns and it is well past time that we enact these gun safety measures that will save lives and make our communities safer.”

Click to read Herring's full opinion

House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) issued the following statement in response to Mark Herring's opinion:

"Attorney General Herring's opinion is interesting, as it directly contradicts his own statements and actions regarding the supremacy of state law over the preferences of the officials who must enforce them.

"In 2014, Herring declined to defend Virginia law in state court, despite a statutory duty to do so. He told the Richmond Times Dispatch "...If I think the laws are adopted and constitutional, (then) I will defend them..."

"His opinion today notes that "it has long been the indisputable and clear function of the courts ... to pass upon the constitutionality of legislative acts." This not only conflicts with his previous statement about his own conduct, but also the position of a number of Democratic Commonwealth’s Attorneys regarding prosecution of marijuana possession.

"I look forward to the Attorney General following up with the Commonwealth's Attorneys and Commonwealth’s Attorneys-elect in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Portsmouth, and Norfolk about the supremacy of state law over the policy preferences of local elected officials."

Some key lines from Herring's opinion:

• “…constitutional, statutory, and common law doctrines establish that these resolutions neither have the force of law nor authorize localities or local constitutional officials to refuse to follow or decline to enforce gun violence prevention measures enacted by the General Assembly.”

• “By their own terms, these resolutions have no legal effect.”

• “…all localities, local constitutional officers, and other local officials are obligated to follow duly enacted state laws…both the Virginia Constitution and the Code of Virginia specifically establish the supremacy of laws passed by the General Assembly over local ordinances and policies…Nor have localities been delegated any authority – either express or implied – to exempt themselves (or anyone else) from gun violence prevention statutes.”

• “…neither local governments nor local constitutional officers have the authority to declare state statutes unconstitutional or decline to follow them on that basis.”

