VA COVID-19 cases rise to 34,950; governor to speak at 2

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 34,950 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning. That's up from 34,137 reported Thursday.

VDH is reporting 1,742 of the cases as "probable."

There are 1,136 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Friday, up from 1,099 Thursday, and 4,145 people have been hospitalized. 249,940 tests have been conducted. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered, saying that information is not gathered by individual health agencies across the state.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Northam will hold another briefing Friday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the outbreak.

WDBJ7 will air the 2 p.m. news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

