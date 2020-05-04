VA COVID-19 cases top 19,000; governor's briefing set for 2 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 19,492 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Monday morning. 852 of those are considered probable, the rest confimed. The total number is up from 18,671 reported Sunday.

The total marks an 821-case increase from Sunday to Monday, less than the 940-case increase from Saturday to Sunday, which was a higher new-case number than the previous 24 hours. Governor Northam and health officials say there needs to be a 14-day period of steady new-case declines before social distance and business-reopening protocols should be eased.

There are 684 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Monday, up from 660 Sunday, and 2,700 people have been hospitalized. 122,788 people have been tested. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered, saying that information is not gathered by individual health agencies across the state.

Click here to see all the breakdowns.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Governor Northam issued a "stay-at-home" order through June 10 for people who don't have to go out.

Northam will hold another briefing Friday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the outbreak. He is expected to have an update on this Friday's scheduled end of Executive Order 53, impacting businesses during the pandemic.

WDBJ7 will air the 2 p.m. news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.