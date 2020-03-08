VA House approves casino legislature

According to the Bristol Herald Courier, the Virginia House of Delegates has passed the bill to allow casinos by referenda.

The Senate had previously approved the bill Saturday.

Voters in five "economically challenged" cities would be allowed to choose if they want one privately-owned casino. The five cities included are Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond.

Tune into WDBJ7 news at 6:30 for more on these developments.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.