VA House passes bill to reinstate drivers' licenses suspended due to unpaid court fines

A bill that would initiate reinstatement of some Virginia drivers' licenses has passed the General Assembly.

Senate Bill 1, introduced by Senator William Stanley (R-Franklin County), passed the full House of Delegates Wednesday, 75-25.

The bill would require the Department of Motor Vehicles to reinstate drivers' licenses that had been revoked or suspended because of unpaid court fines.

Stanley said, “Today is certainly a monumental day; after four long years of fighting this uphill battle, I am grateful that Senate Bill 1 passed the full General Assembly, and this could not have been possible without the help of Amy Woolard of the Virginia Legal Aid Justice Center; Amy has been there fighting for Senate Bill 1 since our first version was created in 2016, and has continued to persevere over the last four years, and I am honored to work with her on this important issue.

He said, "This bill has already helped several thousands, with getting their driver’s license restored and breaking free from the ‘Virginia Debtor’s Prison,’ and will continue to help those who had their Driver’s License suspended due to unpaid court costs.”

Stanley continued, “Suspending drivers' licenses for unpaid court debt when people are struggling to make ends meet is just flat-out wrong."

