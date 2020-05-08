VA State Parks hope to reopen campgrounds for Memorial Day Weekend

As a part of the Commonwealth's phase one reopening strategy, Virginia State Parks announced Friday they hope to have campgrounds reopened on May 22.

According to a release from the Virginia Department of Conservation & Recreation, visitors should refer to individual park websites for updates.

Guests with camping reservations canceled with a check-in prior to May 21 and with a check-out after May 22 will have the portion of their stay after the 21st automatically rescheduled. Anyone who wants to stay during the available portion of their reservation must update both their check-in and payment option.

To update, visit https://www.reserveamerica.com/ or call the reservation center at 800-973-7275. Guests are asked to please be patient as team members are operating at capacity.

No new reservations are being made through May 13. All other overnight facilities, including cabins, lodges and group campgrounds. are remaining closed.

Refunds have been automatically distributed for other reservations between now and May 22. All reservations within that range have been canceled.

Beginning May 21, restrooms and campground bathhouses will reopen. Camp stores, museums, picnic shelters, visitor centers and all other park facilities will stay closed.

"It’s with an abundance of caution that we take this step toward becoming fully operational. The safety of our guests and staff remain our highest priority,” said Clyde E. Cristman, Recreation Director for VDCR. “Thank you to our park visitors for continuing to adhere to social distancing guidelines and limiting group gatherings to 10 or fewer."

Visitors can receive updates about Virginia State Parks here.

