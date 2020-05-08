VA churches call for re-opening, could get their wish next weekend

From preaching on rooftops to drive-in services and online streaming, churches all across Virginia are adapting to the age of coronavirus.

But now, church leaders and their members are ready to fill their empty pews and get back to worship as usual.

“Seven, eight weeks now into not being able to meet, a lot of our people are really beginning to feel the weight of that,” said Adam Triplett, the Lead Pastor at Waverly Place Baptist Church in Roanoke.

Triplett and Calvary Memorial Church Senior Pastor Mark Vaughan are among the 192 Virginia pastors who signed a letter to Governor Ralph Northam asking him to allow churches to once again begin holding traditional services.

“We want to obey our authorities, so we don’t want to disobey, so we are appealing and saying ‘hey, we want to practice our faith and come together,’” said Vaughan.

The letter includes signatures from pastors all across Southwest Virginia from Roanoke and Franklin County to Blacksburg, Botetourt, Bedford, and Lynchburg.

The pastors call their churches “hospitals for the spiritually sick” and ask the governor to allow at least one in-person meeting per week, taking into account social distancing guidelines and proper health protocols.

“In a sanctuary of our size, we’re able to social distance, families are able to sit in different places and kind of keep some separation," said Triplett.

Governor Northam laid out his phase one plans for re-opening the commonwealth Friday.

In phase one, which could begin as early as Friday, May 15, churches will be allowed to open at 50-percent capacity.

“I want Virginians to continue to be careful and cautious. This virus is still with us, it has not gone away,” said Northam.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.