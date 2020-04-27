VA coronavirus cases top 13,000; three straight days of declines

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 13,535 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Monday morning. That's up from 12,970 reported Sunday.

The number marks a 565-case increase from Sunday to Monday, less than the 604-case increase from Saturday to Sunday, which was also a decrease from the day before. That marks three straight days of declines. Governor Northam and health officials say there needs to be a 14-day period of steady new-case declines before social distance and business-reopening protocols should be eased.

There are 458 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Monday, up ten from 448 Sunday, and 2,066 people have been hospitalized. 80,180 people have been tested. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered, saying that information is not gathered by individual health agencies across the state.

Click here to see all the breakdowns.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Governor Northam has issued a "stay-at-home" order for people who don't have to go out.

Northam will hold another briefing Monday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the outbreak.

WDBJ7 will air the 2 p.m. news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.