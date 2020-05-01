VA coronavirus cases near 17K; governor will speak at 2 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 16,901 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning, though 792 are considered "probable." That's up from a total of 15,846 reported Thursday.

The number marks a 1,055-case increase from Thursday to Friday, higher than the 885-case increase from Wednesday to Thursday. Governor Northam and health officials say there needs to be a 14-day period of steady new-case declines before social distance and business-reopening protocols should be eased.

There are 581 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Friday, up from 552 Thursday, and 2,416 people have been hospitalized. 105,648 people have been tested. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered, saying that information is not gathered by individual health agencies across the state.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Governor Northam issued a "stay-at-home" order for people who don't have to go out.

Northam will hold another briefing Friday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the outbreak.

