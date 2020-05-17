VA pizzeria adds TP to menu

Yes. You read that right.

Cogans Pizza on Colley Avenue in Norfolk welcomed customers to their second-floor outdoor tables on Friday, joining many other restaurants throughout the Commonwealth taking part in Phase One of the state's reopening plan.

According to CBS3 WTKR, the usual pizza is still available for carry-out, delivery and dine-in, but difficult times call for different measures. Toilet paper on the menu meets those qualifications.

Among the specials customers can purchase is a $1 for a roll of "TP."

Copyright 2020 WBDJ7. All rights reserved.