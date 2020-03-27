VA reports 604 cases of coronavirus; governor holding 2 p.m. briefing

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 604 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of 10 a.m. Friday. That's up from 460 Thursday.

One new case is in the city of Roanoke, its first.

There are 15 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth (one announced Thursday was too late to be included in Friday's numbers), and 83 people have been hospitalized. 7,337 people have been tested.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least Saturday on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Age groups most affected are 40s, 50s and 60s, with at least 100 cases each. There are seven recorded cases of children under ten years old.

Fairfax has the most cases of any one place, with 124.

Governor Ralph Northam will hold another briefing Friday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak.

