VA reports 45,398 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 45,398 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Monday morning.

2,151 of the cases are reported as "probable".

The total number is up from 44,607 cases reported Sunday, a 791-case increase.

There are 1,392 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,375 Sunday, and 4,694 people have been hospitalized. 322,568 tests have been conducted.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

