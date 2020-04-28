VA reports 14,339 cases of coronavirus, new-case number increases

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 14,339 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning. That's up from 13,535 reported Monday.

The number marks an 804-case increase from Monday to Tuesday, more than the 565-case increase from Sunday to Monday. Governor Northam and health officials say there needs to be a 14-day period of steady new-case declines before social distance and business-reopening protocols should be eased.

There are 492 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, up from 458 Monday, and 2,165 people have been hospitalized.82,753 people have been tested. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered, saying that information is not gathered by individual health agencies across the state.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Governor Northam has issued a "stay-at-home" order for people who don't have to go out.

