VA reports 453 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday; 23 new deaths

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 8,990 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Monday morning. That's up from 8,537 reported Sunday.

There are 300 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Monday, up from 277 Sunday, and 1,500 people have been hospitalized. 56,735 people have been tested. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered, saying that information is not gathered by individual health agencies across the state.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Governor Northam issued a "stay-at-home" order for people who don't have to go out.

Northam will hold another briefing Monday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the outbreak.

WDBJ7 will air the 2 p.m. news conference, with a live stream here; you can also find it on the the governor's Facebook page.

