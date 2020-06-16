VA sees 55,331 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday; governor will hold afternoon briefing

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 55,331 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning.

That's up from 54,886 cases reported Monday, a 445-case increase. 2,414 of the cases are reported as "probable."

There are 1,570 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,552 reported Monday, and 5,643 people have been hospitalized. 483,024 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 7.4 percent positive rate over the last week.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Governor Ralph Northam will hold another briefing Tuesday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the outbreak.

WDBJ7 will air the 2 p.m. news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

