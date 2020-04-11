VA's Southside Health District announces first COVID-19 death

A resident of Virginia's Southside Health District has died due to COVID-19, according to Health District Director Dr. Scott Spillmann.

“We are truly saddened to learn of the death of a member of our community, and we extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the patient,” Spillman said in a statement.

The Southside Health District contains Brunswick, Halifax, and Mecklenburg Counties.

The announcement comes as the Virginia Department of Health reports 5,077 confirmed coronavirus cases throughout the state, and 130 deaths.

According to VDH, the Southside Health District has 53 confirmed cases in Mecklenburg, seven in Halifax, and three in Brunswick.

