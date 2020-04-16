VCOM professor, students making masks for first responders

A professor at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) in Blacksburg is helping medical professionals stay safe while on the front lines of the battle against coronavirus.

WDBJ7 photo

Tiffany Carpenetti and around 30 students are designing, cutting, and sewing protective face masks.

VCOM’s provost donated enough materials to make more than 2,100 masks.

The completed masks will be donated to local EMS crews and hospital workers.

“There’s this feeling of helplessness when you’re locked in your house and you’re afraid to go out, but you know there’s people out there that are on the front lines, and so I saw an opportunity to do something meaningful and I needed to do it,” said Carpenetti.

The anatomy professor says students are currently sewing 270 masks.

Once those are done, she will pass out materials for another 250.

