VCU will host virtual commencement celebration

Virginia Commonwealth University will host a virtual commencement celebration.

The virtual commencement will involve an interactive online platform to individually recognize students in combination with a virtual commencement and yearbook website.

The virtual commencement will launch on May 8.

Students who graduated in May are also invited to participate in the December commencement ceremonies, which will honor all 2020 graduates.

May graduates will be contacted with more information.

