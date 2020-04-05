VDH: 2,637 coronavirus cases in Virginia, more than 200 new cases in 24 hours

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,637 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Sunday morning.

There are 51 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, and 431 people have been hospitalized. 23,671 people have been tested.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

NOTE: VDH reported 52 deaths on Saturday and 51 on Sunday. WDBJ7 is working to clarify the discrepancy.

