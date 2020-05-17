VDH: 30,388 coronavirus cases, 1,009 deaths in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 30,388 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Sunday morning. That's up from 29,683 cases reported Saturday.

1,487 of the cases are reported as "probable."

There are 1,009 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,002 Saturday, and 3,775 people have been hospitalized. 188,874 tests have been done.

REOPENING VIRGINIA: Phase One underway

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Click here to see all the breakdowns.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.