VDH: 36,244 coronavirus cases, 1,171 deaths in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 36,244 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Sunday morning.

VDH is reporting 1,793 of the cases as "probable."

There are 1,171 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, and 4,214 people have been hospitalized.

Click here to see all the breakdowns.

REOPENING VIRGINIA: Phase One underway

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.