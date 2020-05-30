VDH: 43,611 coronavirus cases in Virginia, 1,370 deaths

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 43,611 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Saturday morning.

2,082 of the cases are reported as "probable".

The total number is up from 42,533 cases reported Friday, a 1,078-case increase.

There are 1,370 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,358 Friday, and 4,601 people have been hospitalized. 303,430 tests have been conducted.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

