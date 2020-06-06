VDH: 49,397 coronavirus cases in Virginia, 1,460 deaths

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 49,397 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Saturday morning.

That's up from 48,532 reported Friday, an 865-case increase.

2,274 of the cases are listed as "probable."

There are 1,460 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,453 Friday, and 5,054 people have been hospitalized. 368,857 tests have been conducted, with 10.2% of tests coming up positive over the last week.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

