VDH: 54,506 coronavirus cases in Virginia, positive test percentage down

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 54,506 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Sunday morning.

That's up from 53,869 cases reported Saturday, a 637-case increase. 2,403 of the cases are reported as "probable."

There are 1,546 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,541 reported Saturday, and 5,536 people have been hospitalized. 466,597 tests have been conducted, with a 7.6% positive rate over the last week. That rate is down .3% from the previous day.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

