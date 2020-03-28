VDH: Alleghany County has first presumptive positive case of COVID-19

UPDATE: According to the VDH, there is a confirmed presumptive positive case of the coronavirus in Alleghany County that will be reflected in the state count Sunday.

EARLIER STORY: 17 people have died from coronavirus in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That's up from 14 cases reported Friday.

VDH is reporting 739 cases of coronavirus across the Commonwealth. That's an increase of 135 cases since Friday.

9,166 people have been tested in Virginia and 99 are currently hospitalized.

The largest number of COVID-19 cases is in Fairfax County with 156 cases.

VDH is reporting 23 cases in the WDBJ7 region. Those cases include:

Danville: 4 cases

Nelson County: 2 cases

Amherst County: 2 cases

Rockbridge County: 2 cases

Lynchburg: 2 cases

Bedford County: 2 cases

Roanoke County: 2 cases

Botetourt County: 1 case

Franklin County: 1 case

Montgomery County: 1 case

Pittsylvania County: 1 case

Halifax County: 1 case

Galax: 1 case

Radford: 1 case

